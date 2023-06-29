A woman traveling in Thailand lost her leg after her foot got stuck in the airport’s moving walkway.

Airport officials said that they were notified of a female passenger's foot getting stuck on the moving walkway on Thursday in Bangkok’s Don Mueang International Airport (DMK), according to a press release.

The airport's medical team provided care to the 57-year-old woman but had to cut her left leg off before transporting her to a hospital for further treatment, the Associated Press reported.

After the woman was told the leg could not be reattached at the initial hospital, she requested to be transferred to a different hospital for a second opinion, according to AP.

Airport execs visited the hospital to check on her treatment and have said that they will be covering the cost of medical expenses and will discuss other possible compensation, Airports of Thailand (AOT) said in a statement.

The use of the walkway has been temporarily disabled and an engineering team will be investigating how the incident occurred and will be conducting a safety check on all the other moving walkways in the airport, AOT said.

“On behalf of the Don Mueang International Airport, I’d like to express my deepest condolences regarding the accident,” Don Mueang Airport director Karun Thanakuljeerapat said, AP reported. “I’d like to insist that we will ensure that no such accident will happen again.”