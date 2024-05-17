Three friends parasailing off the coast of Florida were having a great time until they saw sharks circling in the water below them.

The parasailers were 300 feet in the air but as they were being reeled in, they saw more sharks.

Kenley Wilkerson and Madison Rorex tell Inside Edition they screamed to try to get the attention of the adults on the boat but they could not be heard. The sound of the engine and winds drowned out their screams.

Their feet eventually hit the water.

“I thought maybe I could kick it in the face,” Rorex tells Inside Edition.

“I really didn’t think I was gonna make it out of the water that day,” Wilkerson says.

The women made it safely out of the water. The incident near Santa Rosa off the Gulf Coast happened five years ago but the video of it was recently posted on social media. Two years ago, one of the three friends, Chloe Shartle, was killed in a car crash.

Shartle’s friends, Wilkerson and Rorex, say they are glad the video has resurfaced. They say it pays tribute to their friend’s zest for life that ended all too soon/

“She could light up any room she walked into,” Rorex says.

The women say while they are happy to remember the trip, and their friend, they do not plan on parasailing again anytime soon.