When Ozempic was first used for diabetes treatment, weight loss was found to be a side effect. Now that the drug has been being used for weight loss, some women who had trouble getting pregnant, no longer do.

Deb Oliviara says she was struggling with fertility issues but is now 10 weeks pregnant after going on Ozempic to lose weight.

Oliviara took three pregnancy tests that were all positive. She says she was on birth control when she got pregnant.

“I had no idea the effects of fertility that this medication had,” Oliviara says.

Taler Smith called her 4-month-old baby an “Ozempic baby.”

“We were over the moon but shocked,” Smith says.

Smith says she suffered from years of fertility problems and was taking Ozempic to lose weight when her baby, Logan, suddenly came into her life.

“We had just been trying and we had literally just given up,” Smith says.

Some women are now taking to social media to spread the word about getting pregnant while on weight loss drugs. However, many medical experts warn not to take weight drugs like Ozempic just to get pregnant.

One theory is that weight loss associated with Ozempic can cause hormone changes.

“If you have excess fat you can make excess hormones and that can cause a hormone imbalance. That’s how it works, that’s the connection between fat and infertility,” OBGYN Dr. Lisa Masterson says.