Women Who Suffered From Fertility Issues Say Weight Loss Drugs Like Ozempic Helped Them Get Pregnant

Health
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 9:29 AM PDT, March 27, 2024

Some women are now taking to social media to spread the word about getting pregnant while on weight loss drugs. However, many medical experts warn not to take weight drugs like Ozempic just to get pregnant.

When Ozempic was first used for diabetes treatment, weight loss was found to be a side effect. Now that the drug has been being used for weight loss, some women who had trouble getting pregnant, no longer do.

Deb Oliviara says she was struggling with fertility issues but is now 10 weeks pregnant after going on Ozempic to lose weight.

Oliviara took three pregnancy tests that were all positive. She says she was on birth control when she got pregnant.

“I had no idea the effects of fertility that this medication had,” Oliviara says.

Taler Smith called her 4-month-old baby an “Ozempic baby.”

“We were over the moon but shocked,” Smith says.

Smith says she suffered from years of fertility problems and was taking Ozempic to lose weight when her baby, Logan, suddenly came into her life.

“We had just been trying and we had literally just given up,” Smith says.

Some women are now taking to social media to spread the word about getting pregnant while on weight loss drugs. However, many medical experts warn not to take weight drugs like Ozempic just to get pregnant.

One theory is that weight loss associated with Ozempic can cause hormone changes.

“If you have excess fat you can make excess hormones and that can cause a hormone imbalance. That’s how it works, that’s the connection between fat and infertility,” OBGYN Dr. Lisa Masterson says.

Related Stories

Women Claim They Were Punched in the Face by Random Man in NYC
How Princess Kate Told Her Children She Had Cancer
Coach Accused of Rape Dies by Suicide, Investigation Ongoing: Cops
Donald Trump's Truth Social Stock Price Soars on 1st Day Trading on NasdaqPolitics

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says
1

Black History Could Be 'Erased' by Laws Like Florida's Stop WOKE Act, Professor Fighting to Overturn It Says

Human Interest
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life
2

Comedian Paralyzed After Falling Through Skylight While on a Date Found Love and a New Outlook on Life

INSIDE EDITION InDepth
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus
3

Laken Riley's Friends and Family Gather to Remember Nursing Student Slain on University of Georgia Campus

News
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor
4

Couple Gets Married in Delivery Room at Missouri Hospital as Bride Was in Labor

Human Interest
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors
5

Alabama Teen Who Allegedly Pushed 6-Year-Old Into Fire to Be Tried as Adult: Prosecutors

Crime