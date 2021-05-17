There’s no shortage of Internet challenges, but this one done in Russia could be the strangest one yet.

The challenge called for eight teams from Siberia to dig a grave as fast as they could.

The graves had to measure 200 centimeters by 80 centimeters by 60 centimeters.

Organizers used a real coffin to measure to grave’s accuracy and even awarded extra death points for precision.

The goal is for the event to pique interest in the profession among young people in hopes that they become funeral workers.

In the end, the winning team from Omsk, which works for the Nasledie Ritual Agency, finished digging in just 38 minutes. Their prize? 30,000 Russian rubles, which equals about $450.

