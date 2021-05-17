Would You Take Part in a Grave-Digging Challenge? Russian Trend Asks, Can You Dig a Grave Quickly?
The goal is for the event to pique interest in the profession for young people in hopes they want to become funeral workers.
There’s no shortage of Internet challenges, but this one done in Russia could be the strangest one yet.
The challenge called for eight teams from Siberia to dig a grave as fast as they could.
The graves had to measure 200 centimeters by 80 centimeters by 60 centimeters.
Organizers used a real coffin to measure to grave’s accuracy and even awarded extra death points for precision.
The goal is for the event to pique interest in the profession among young people in hopes that they become funeral workers.
In the end, the winning team from Omsk, which works for the Nasledie Ritual Agency, finished digging in just 38 minutes. Their prize? 30,000 Russian rubles, which equals about $450.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Reported Honey Trap Operation Allegedly Meant to Expose Anti-Trump Sentiment Is Like a John le Carré PlotPolitics
Woman Says Josh Duggar, Who She Says She Met at Strip Club, Was 'Very Rough' While Intimate in 2015 IncidentCrime
Starbucks Barista Fired for Posting 13-Ingredient Drink on Social Media Meets Man Who Ordered ItOffbeat
Texas Man Found Dead With Neck Wound After Freak Car Crash Had Been Bitten by Dog Possibly Trying to Save HimNews
Teen Accused of Killing Tristyn Bailey Had Evidence in His Home Linking Him to 'Cold-Blooded Murder,’ Cops SayCrime