You Can Now Own Johnny Cash’s California Family Home That He Helped Design

First Published: 12:49 PM PDT, June 27, 2022

"The Man In Black" created the home in 1961 when he was married to his first wife.

The California estate of the late Johnny Cash is up for sale, according to reports.

The 4,500-square-foot Casitas Springs estate, which Cash helped design in 1961, has been listed for sale at $1.795 million, according to the listing agents.

The home was made when Cash was still married to his first wife, Vivian, whom he divorced in 1966. He later married June Carter.

At this estate, Cash, Vivian and their three daughters lived a quiet life away from the spotlight. The home includes a his and hers master bedroom as well as three other bedrooms, a pool, office and a recording studio as Cash left it.

“Johnny bought the land and built the house to his exact specifications; walking the rooms and deciding on exact placement and layout. He created a secluded sanctuary, unique to this rural small-town enclave. Longtime locals recount stories of Johnny setting up speakers on the hillside outside the house, and playing concerts for the townspeople down below,” Top Ten Real Estate Deals wrote.

The home sits on six acres among rolling hills and mountains.

Cash’s ideas brought to life are still inside the home, including a country-motif family room with curved brick fireplace, and an original wall-mounted turntable, according to Top Ten Real Estate Deals.

