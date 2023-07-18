A 1-year-old was shot and killed by the infant’s 3-year-old sibling in what cops in San Diego, California, are calling an accident, according to reports.

San Diego Sheriff's office says they responded to a call in the town of Fallbrook around 7:30 a.m. following reports that a 3-year-old accidentally shot their 1-year-old sibling, CBS 8 reported.

"The family's 1-year-old, whose name is not being released at this point out of respect for the family and the fact she is a juvenile, had a head injury," Lieutenant Joseph Jarjura of San Diego Sheriff's Department told reporters Monday.

Deputies told CBS 8 that the 3-year-old "got ahold of an unsecured handgun."

“The Sheriff’s Department extends our sympathies to the family and those affected by this death. Sheriff’s Homicide investigators are working to gather more information to determine the circumstances of the death,” Jarjura added.

Authorities said that when first responders got to the scene, they found the 1-year-old girl suffering from at least one gunshot wound, and in CPR status, according to Captain John Choi of North County Fire Protection District, CBS 8 reported.

The investigation is ongoing. There are no outstanding suspects and no threat to the community, according to authorities.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of the 1-year-old’s death, Fox 5 reported.

Fox 5 did report that the infant was female.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330.