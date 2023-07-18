U.S. Marshals in West Virginia have arrested 18-year-old horse jockey Bryson Butterfly in connection with the April 2023 murder of a Maryland teen, officials announced.

Bryson L. Butterfly is one of three suspects police say were involved in the April shooting death of a Maryland teenager, according to Baltimore Sun.

Elias Cieslak, 17, was fatally shot April 23 behind the Rock & Toss Crab House and following his death, hundreds of mourners honored the slain student at a vigil, the Baltimore Sun reported.

His father, Juan Cieslak, described his son to the Baltimore Sun as a loving, energetic kid. The father also said his son was getting ready to graduate high school and was about to turn 18.

Butterfly was arrested over the weekend and is charged with first-degree murder and robbery, which occurred in Baltimore County Maryland, U.S. Marshals said.

“This case illustrates how well U.S. Marshals offices across the nation work together with other state and local agencies to locate and remove violent subjects from the community,” acting U.S. Marshal Terry Moore said in a statement.

Butterfly’s two alleged co-conspirators had previously been arrested and are currently in the Baltimore County Detention Center, U.S. Marshals said.

Butterfly has not yet entered a plea and is awaiting extradition from West Virginia to Maryland, according to authorities.

It is unknown if Butterfly has obtained legal representation.

Inside Edition Digital has reached out to the Baltimore County Prosecutor’s Office, who will be handling the case and has not heard back.

