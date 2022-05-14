10 People Dead in Mass Shooting in Buffalo, NY 

Ten people are dead and three were injured in a shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York. Police say they have the alleged shooter in custody.

At a press conference Saturday afternoon, officials called the incident a “straight up racially motivated hate crime.” Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said the suspect was not from the Buffalo community, but drove hours to that particular supermarket in a predominantly Black community to carry out the crime.

Officials did not name the 18-year-old suspect at the press conference because they said they did not want to give the suspect any “celebrity.”

Buffalo Police tweeted Saturday afternoon that they were on the scene of a mass shooting. Authorities confirmed there were 13 victims, with 10 people killed and three injured. The shooting began in the parking lot of the store where four people were shot, according to police. Three died and one person survived.

Officials say the shooter then moved into the market where a retired officer was working as a security guard. That security guard shot the suspect, but the bullet caused no physical damage since the suspect was wearing body armor, according to police. Officials say the suspect shot and killed that security guard before continuing on his vicious rampage. Three additional store employees were killed.

Authorities say the suspect put his gun to his neck before officers convinced him to put down his weapon and surrender.

The alleged shooter may have live-streamed the shooting through a camera attached to his helmet, a law enforcement source told the Associated Press. Police were also investigating whether he had posted a manifesto online and the possibility that the shooting was racially motivated, the source said. Police would not confirm whether or not a reported manifesto belonged to the alleged gunman.

It is unclear whether the suspect was previously known to law enforcement officials. At this time, the New York State Police and FBI are investigating. Authorities say the suspect will be arraigned tonight and charged with murder in the first degree, which carries a sentence of life without parole.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who arrived in Buffalo on Saturday evening, says that she is directing the New York State Police Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation.

Justice Department spokesperson Anthony Coley said The White House and Attorney General Merrick Garland were briefed on the shooting.

RELATED STORIES