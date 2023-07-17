13 Stolen Skulls Returned to Irish Island After 133 Years

Human remains stolen from the Irish island of Inishbofin over 130 years ago are to be returned, according to reports.

Thirteen skulls were taken from the grounds of St Colman's Monastery in 1890 and were brought to Trinity College in Dublin soon afterwards. They have remained there ever since, RTE reported.

The skulls were taken by anthropologists Alfred Haddon and his colleague Andrew Dixon on July 16, 1890, and took them to Trinity College, Irish Central reported.

Haddon and Dixon sketched the skulls in St. Colman's Monastery on the island, which was considered sacred by locals, and then stole them in the middle of the night, Irish Central reported.

The skulls are believed to date back to the 16th and 17th centuries, with the oldest dating back to around 1550, Irish Central said.

Locals of Inishbofin, which is off the west coast of Ireland, off Galway, had been campaigning for years for the skulls' return, according to reports.

In 2012, Dr. Ciarán Walsh came upon the story of the skulls when he was researching a project and saw some photographs taken on Inishbofin in the 1890s, in which the skulls of local people were being measured, RTE reported.

He then spent over the last decade trying to get the skulls back to the island and lobbied for their return.

Earlier this year, Trinity College of Dublin announced it would return the skulls.

Dr. Walsh calls the return of the skulls "correction of an historic wrong" and says the enormity of the event cannot be overstated, he told RTE.

"This is the first event of its kind in Ireland and as far as the return of stolen human remains goes, it's of international significance," he told RTE.

Over the weekend, the skulls were brought back to the island, exactly 133 years since they were stolen.

Irish Central reported that the skulls were reinterred following a funeral mass on Sunday afternoon and locals have prepared a burial plot in the shadow of the monastery for the skulls to be buried in, located meters from the alcove where they were stolen from.