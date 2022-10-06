An Irish man has finished his record-breaking rowing trip from New York City to Ireland, a 3,000-mile journey that took 112 days.

Damian Browne set off from Chelsea Piers on June 14 with a goal to reach the city of Galway.

The 42-year-old former rugby player battled gale-force winds and punishing waves in a 20-foot boat that capsized three times.

Some days he took refuge in his water-tight cabin.

He used a satellite phone to stay in touch with the world and was even able to FaceTime with his 14-month-old daughter.

At one point, the sea was calm enough for a swim. The intrepid rower also filmed a pod of dolphins he saw on the journey.

Finally, an exhausted Browne reached his goal this week when he sailed into the port of Galway.

Browne is using his journey to raise money for four different charities. For more information, visit https://www.idonate.ie/fundraiser/projectempower2022.

Related Stories