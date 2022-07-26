4 Women Row 2,300 Miles From California to Hawaii in Record-Breaking 35 Days
The women rowed day and night in two-hour shifts along their daunting adventure.
Four women have made history after rowing 2,400 nautical miles across the Pacific Ocean in record time.
Adrienne Smith, Brooke Downes, Sophia Denison-Johnston and Libby Costello made the epic journey from San Francisco to Honolulu in 34 days, 14 hours and 11 minutes, breaking the women’s team record.
“All of the hard parts were not nearly as hard as they probably could have been, because of the women I was doing it with,” Downes said.
They kept their spirits up by dancing and singing, and also faced some rough seas.
But they were inspired by messages of encouragement from thousands of fans tracking their progress online.
After finally making landfall in Honolulu they were greeted by friends and family, including Smith’s 4-year-old daughter, Reese.
“I told her I loved her, I missed her so much. I told her I’d never be away from her for that long ever again,” Smith said.
In addition to accomplishing the feat, the women also raised money for the Anxiety and Depression Association of America.
