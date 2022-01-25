Attendees at an AHL Game Set a World Record by Tossing 50,000 Stuffed Animals on the Ice
The feat breaks the last record set in 2019.
After a score, the crowd went wild in Hershey, Pennsylvania, by throwing teddy bears onto the ice. Dozens and dozens — actually thousands and thousands — kept on coming.
Over 50,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals were collected during the Hershey Bears AHL game versus the Hartford Wolf Pack.
And a new world record was set that breaks the last record set in 2019.
And although hockey has a reputation as a rough sport, there was a sweet side to this game.
The stuffed animals collected will be donated to over 25 organizations for children to enjoy.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Georgia Mom With Rare Form of Cancer Says Insurance Will Not Cover Life-Saving Liver TransplantHealth
Is This a Dog or a Coyote? Mystery Animal Found Outside Pennsylvania Woman's HomeAnimals
Janet Jackson Says Brother Michael Is One of the Reasons She Experienced Career Issues in New DocumentaryEntertainment
73-Year-Old Grandma From New York Used Wits and Quick Thinking to Help Police Arrest Alleged ScammerCrime
Second NYPD Officer Dies After Being Ambushed During Domestic Disturbance CallCrime