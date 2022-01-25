Attendees at an AHL Game Set a World Record by Tossing 50,000 Stuffed Animals on the Ice

Sports
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:42 PM PST, January 25, 2022

The feat breaks the last record set in 2019. 

After a score, the crowd went wild in Hershey, Pennsylvania, by throwing teddy bears onto the ice. Dozens and dozens — actually thousands and thousands — kept on coming. 

Over 50,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals were collected during the Hershey Bears AHL game versus the Hartford Wolf Pack. 

And a new world record was set that breaks the last record set in 2019. 

And although hockey has a reputation as a rough sport, there was a sweet side to this game.

The stuffed animals collected will be donated to over 25 organizations for children to enjoy.

