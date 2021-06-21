A 13-year-old girl is being hailed a hero for protecting her 5-year-old brother as gunfire erupted on the way to a candy store in New York. Miraculously, neither Mia nor Christian were shot as the gunman’s intended target collided with them.

Mia’s first instinct was to shield her brother with her own body.

Her father says she has always been brave and wants to be a New York cop when she is old enough. Tears rolled down the girl’s face as he spoke about her courage.

The entire family was at Yankee Stadium Sunday as guests of honor in the executive box.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who fled from the scene on the back of a scooter.

The shooting is the latest incident of an uptick in gun violence plaguing cities across America. So far this year, 137 children under 11 have been killed and 343 were wounded by gun violence.

President Joe Biden is expected to lay out a plan on how to combat violence on Wednesday.

