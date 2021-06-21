13-Year-Old Girl Shields Little Brother From Hail of Bullets on Way to Candy Store in New York | Inside Edition

13-Year-Old Girl Shields Little Brother From Hail of Bullets on Way to Candy Store in New York

Crime
Surveillance
Surveillance
By IE Staff
First Published: 2:38 PM PDT, June 21, 2021

Miraculously, neither of them were shot in the incident. The siblings and their family were honored over the weekend at Yankees Stadium.

A 13-year-old girl is being hailed a hero for protecting her 5-year-old brother as gunfire erupted on the way to a candy store in New York. Miraculously, neither Mia nor Christian were shot as the gunman’s intended target collided with them. 

Mia’s first instinct was to shield her brother with her own body. 

Her father says she has always been brave and wants to be a New York cop when she is old enough. Tears rolled down the girl’s face as he spoke about her courage.

The entire family was at Yankee Stadium Sunday as guests of honor in the executive box. 

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect, who fled from the scene on the back of a scooter.

The shooting is the latest incident of an uptick in gun violence plaguing cities across America. So far this year, 137 children under 11 have been killed and 343 were wounded by gun violence.

President Joe Biden is expected to lay out a plan on how to combat violence on Wednesday. 

Related Stories

San Diego Teen's Dog Saves Him From Rattlesnake
Woman Saves Childhood Friend’s Life by Donating Kidney
Rookie Cop Saves Newborn Baby Choking on Gas-Relief Drops
Coach Aaron Feis, Who Shielded Florida Teens from Gunman, Called Hero at FuneralNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Paul Murdaugh's Apartment Near University of South Carolina Searched by SLED: Report
Paul Murdaugh's Apartment Near University of South Carolina Searched by SLED: Report
1

Paul Murdaugh's Apartment Near University of South Carolina Searched by SLED: Report

Crime
Russian Suspect Arraigned in Brutal Killing of American and former Marine Catherine Serou
Russian Suspect Arraigned in Brutal Killing of American and former Marine Catherine Serou
2

Russian Suspect Arraigned in Brutal Killing of American and former Marine Catherine Serou

Crime
California Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing 21 Tons of Pistachios 
California Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing 21 Tons of Pistachios 
3

California Man Arrested for Allegedly Stealing 21 Tons of Pistachios 

Crime
2 Brothers Set New Record for Crossing Largest Highline Gap in Yosemite National Park
2 Brothers Set New Record for Crossing Largest Highline Gap in Yosemite National Park
4

2 Brothers Set New Record for Crossing Largest Highline Gap in Yosemite National Park

News
Mississippi Man Spends 15 Hours in Waffle House Eating Waffles After Coming in Last Place in Fantasy Football
Mississippi Man Spends 15 Hours in Waffle House Eating Waffles After Coming in Last Place in Fantasy Football
5

Mississippi Man Spends 15 Hours in Waffle House Eating Waffles After Coming in Last Place in Fantasy Football

Offbeat