13-Year-Old on Dirt Bike Killed While Being Pursued by Florida Police

A 13-year-old died after he crashed his dirt bike while police were attempting to pull him over on Christmas Day in Florida, the Boynton Beach Police Department said.

Police observed the child, who has been identified as Stanley Davis Jr., “recklessly” driving his dirt bike on Sunday and he then began riding on North Federal Highway, resulting in his death, according to police, WPEC reported.

"Our hearts go out to the family members of this young person, and they can trust that we and our law enforcement partners will be conducting a series of thorough and meticulous investigations into the circumstances of what occurred," Boynton Beach Police Chief Michael G. Gregory said in a statement.

Stanley’s father told WPTV that he doesn’t know how to handle the loss.

"Me seeing my son laying there tore me to pieces. I don't know how I'm going to move forward," he said.

The officer involved in the accident has been placed on an administrative leave pending an investigation led by the Florida Highway Patrol, police said.

Local residents held a protest to question the officer’s actions in the case, WPTV reported.

"You can't expect a kid to think and react like an adult, they're going to react like a kid," Davis' father told WPTV. "They haven't been here long enough to understand life, to understand consequences."

