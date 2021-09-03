14-Year-Old Aaliyah Ramirez, Indiana Girl Missing Since April, Found Safe In Florida | Inside Edition

14-Year-Old Aaliyah Ramirez, Indiana Girl Missing Since April, Found Safe In Florida

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:26 AM PDT, September 3, 2021

Aaliyah was seen leaving her Syracuse, Indiana, home for school on April 27 but never made it there.

14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, who has been missing since April, has been found.

The teen was seen leaving her Syracuse, Indiana, home for school on April 27 but never made it there.

After being missing for several months, Syracuse Police said they did not believe Aaliyah was still in the area. They worked with several law enforcement agencies to find her.

Their search led them to Palm Beach County, Florida, where US Marshals reportedly found Aaliyah with Elizabeth Sands and Alissa Sands, the teen’s grandmother, and aunt.  

Both adults were arrested on charges of interfering with custody and false informing and are awaiting extradition back to Indiana, according to Syracuse Police. 

Afterward, Ashli Aspy, Aaliyah’s mother, reportedly posted on Facebook that her daughter was found safe.

Related Stories

Body of 16-Year-Old Faith Moore, Teen Who Went Missing During Arizona Flash Flood, Has Been Recovered
Missing Teen Girl Found Quickly by Tango, Search and Rescue Dog
Arizona Teen Found Dead in Car After Missing for Two Days
Community Desperate to Find Missing 14-Year-Old Aaliyah Ramirez From IndianaNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Sierra National Forest Closes Trails and Campgrounds Near Yosemite Where California Family and Their Dog Died
Sierra National Forest Closes Trails and Campgrounds Near Yosemite Where California Family and Their Dog Died
1

Sierra National Forest Closes Trails and Campgrounds Near Yosemite Where California Family and Their Dog Died

Human Interest
Eating a Single Hot Dog May Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life, Study Says
Eating a Single Hot Dog May Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life, Study Says
2

Eating a Single Hot Dog May Take 36 Minutes Off Your Life, Study Says

Offbeat
68-Year-Old Texas Man on Morning Walk Attacked by 2 Pit Bulls in Harrowing Video
68-Year-Old Texas Man on Morning Walk Attacked by 2 Pit Bulls in Harrowing Video
3

68-Year-Old Texas Man on Morning Walk Attacked by 2 Pit Bulls in Harrowing Video

News
Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades
Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades
4

Alligator Chomps Down on Drone in Florida's Everglades

Animals
Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say
Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say
5

Illinois Man Shoots Half-Brother and Father of 4 in Head Over Dispute Over COVID-19 Vaccines, Police Say

Crime