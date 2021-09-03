14-year-old Aaliyah Ramirez, who has been missing since April, has been found.

The teen was seen leaving her Syracuse, Indiana, home for school on April 27 but never made it there.

After being missing for several months, Syracuse Police said they did not believe Aaliyah was still in the area. They worked with several law enforcement agencies to find her.

Their search led them to Palm Beach County, Florida, where US Marshals reportedly found Aaliyah with Elizabeth Sands and Alissa Sands, the teen’s grandmother, and aunt.

Both adults were arrested on charges of interfering with custody and false informing and are awaiting extradition back to Indiana, according to Syracuse Police.

Afterward, Ashli Aspy, Aaliyah’s mother, reportedly posted on Facebook that her daughter was found safe.

