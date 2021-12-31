Police want a 14-year-old after they say he allegedly killed three teens at a convenience store in Garland, Texas.

"Anytime we have somebody at large who has committed a murder, in this case killing three people and wounding a fourth, there's concern," Lt. Pedro Barineau from the Garland Police Department said.

"So that's why it's so important that we get him off the street."

The three deceased victims, including 14-year-old Xavier Gonzalez, have been identified.

Abel Acosta is a light-skinned Hispanic male with dark hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 5-feet-5-inches tall and weighs around 125 pounds.

Police say the boy's father, Richard Acosta, aided in the deadly shooting that took place the day after Christmas by driving him there.

Richard Acosta, who turned himself in to police, is charged with murder. His bond is set at $1 million.

Investigators say the shooting appeared to be retaliation for a previous incident and was believed to be a targeted attack on one or more people inside the store.

Related Stories