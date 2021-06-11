17-Year-Old YouTuber and Soccer Superfan Alex ‘Kipsta’ Dragomir Dies After Heart Surgery | Inside Edition

17-Year-Old YouTuber and Soccer Superfan Alex ‘Kipsta’ Dragomir Dies After Heart Surgery

Human Interest
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 2:09 PM PDT, June 11, 2021

Leading up to the surgery, Alex posted updates from the hospital on his condition, and was known for his love of the British soccer club Manchester United

Alex Dragomir, known as Kipsta on YouTube, has died. His sister posted on his Twitter account that the teen passed away after heart surgery.

“Hello, as you all might already know my brother passed away today he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore, he was too weak to survive,” she wrote. “Heaven gained another angel he was my rock my everything. RIP Alex.”

In the weeks leading up to the surgery, Alex posted updates from the hospital on his condition. He was also well known for his love of the British soccer club Manchester United.

His commentary gained him a social media following, and the team’s Twitter account sent condolences upon hearing the news of his death. Player Marcus Rashford also tweeted his sympathies by retweeting a photo of Alex holding his book.

“My guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end. I was always thankful of your support," Rashford wrote. 

Dragomir was 17. 

Related Stories

YouTuber Jeffree Star Has to Wear a Back Brace Following Car Accident In Wyoming
YouTubers Looking for Paranormal Activity Find Skull During Ghost Hunt
YouTuber Dubs Oscar Best Picture ‘Parasite’ Into English so Sister Will Watch 
YouTuber Joey Helms Crashes Drone Into Iceland’s Fagradalsjfall VolcanoNews

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’
1

Woman From Ukraine Sets Guinness World Record for Biggest Collection of ‘Ladybug-Themed Items’

Offbeat
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home
2

Paul Murdaugh, Mother Found Shot to Death Near South Carolina Home

Crime
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say
3

Woman in Wisconsin Charged With Killing Friend With Eye Drops and Stealing $290,000 From Her, Cops Say

Crime
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues
4

Taylor Pomaski's Mother and Friend Appeal to Boyfriend for Answers as Search for Missing Texas Woman Continues

Crime
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?
5

How Did Russia's Alexei Navalny Become President Vladimir Putin's Biggest Enemy?

News