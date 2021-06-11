Alex Dragomir, known as Kipsta on YouTube, has died. His sister posted on his Twitter account that the teen passed away after heart surgery.

“Hello, as you all might already know my brother passed away today he had a very hard operation which lasted 7 hours but his heart couldn’t take it anymore, he was too weak to survive,” she wrote. “Heaven gained another angel he was my rock my everything. RIP Alex.”

In the weeks leading up to the surgery, Alex posted updates from the hospital on his condition. He was also well known for his love of the British soccer club Manchester United.

His commentary gained him a social media following, and the team’s Twitter account sent condolences upon hearing the news of his death. Player Marcus Rashford also tweeted his sympathies by retweeting a photo of Alex holding his book.

“My guy. I hope this book brought you at least a little enjoyment at the end. What an absolute superstar, fought until the very end. I was always thankful of your support," Rashford wrote.

Dragomir was 17.

