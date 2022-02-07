19-Year-Old From England Receives Teddy Bear With Voice Recording of Friend Who Passed Away
Taylor McCormack and Rodney were close after meeting at Cecil Jones Academy in Southend-on-Sea.
Taylor McCormack’s Christmas present from her sister was a remembrance of her best friend, Rodney.
Rodney died in 2020 after reportedly drowning in a canal in Manchester.
Taylor’s younger sister, Maddie, gifted her a custom bear containing a recording of Rodney’s voice.
She was able to get the audio from a saved video, and she used it to create this personal present that brought tears to Taylor’s eyes upon hearing it.
Taylor and Rodney were close after meeting at Cecil Jones Academy in Southend-on-Sea. And they remained close even after he moved away.
She says she was devastated to hear the news of his death two years ago and has had trouble moving on.
But now, with this reminder in her room, Taylor says she is at least comforted to know that a piece of Rodney will always be with her.
