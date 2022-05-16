1st Spotted Fanaloka Born in the US Is Welcomed at Nashville Zoo
The teeny spotted fanaloka is native to Madagascar, said Nashville Zoo officials.
It's a fan-a-what-a?
The newest member of the Nashville Zoo is an animal most folks in the U.S. have never heard of.
Spotted fanalokas are carnivores native to Madagascar, the zoo said. The new arrival is believed to be the first fanaloka ever born in America, officials said.
The male cub is the offspring of two recent fanaloka arrivals at the compound. The new family is the only known group of fanalokas at a zoo in the U.S.
They have been declared a vulnerable species because of deforestation and hunting. The tiny Nashville cub looks something like a chipmunk crossed with a pint-sized fox.
"We are honored to have them here and to help conserve this vulnerable species!" zoo officials said in a statement.
