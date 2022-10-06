2 Dogs Attack Family, Leaving 2 Children Dead in Their Home

It is unknown what breed or breeds of dogs were involved in the attack.

Two dogs in Shelby County, Tennessee, attacked a family in their home, leaving two children dead, Action News 5 reported.

Shelby County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the deaths of the two children, who cops say were 2 years old and 5 months old, after they were mauled by two family dogs Wednesday afternoon, Action News 5 reported.

The incident, which occurred around 3:30 p.m. just north of Memphis, remains an active investigation, according to ABC News.  

Cops say the children were pronounced dead on arrival and their mother was taken to a Memphis hospital where she is in critical condition, US News and World Report reported.

