A woman arrived home to find two intruders who ambushed her and stole her French bulldog.

“They hit me at least three times. They pistol-whipped me, and they kicked me in the face, because I just kept fighting as much as I could,” Amanda Hightower tells Inside Edition. “I was saying to them, ‘Please don’t take my dog. Please don’t take my dog.’”

Doorbell camera footage shows the men fleeing with one of them carrying the dog.

Thefts of French bulldogs are on the rise — a crime spree that gained national attention after Lady Gaga’s dogwalker was shot and two of her Frenchies were stolen. They were later found.

Hightower says her beloved 11-month old pup, Milani, is worth $7,000, but her value is actually much higher because she’s pregnant. Her puppies are due next month.



“The babies require extreme neonatal care in order to survive,” Hightower said.

She's praying that Milani will be brought home.

“Right now, I just want her back safely. I don’t care what it takes,” Hightower said.

Hightower has turned over her security camera videos to police in the hopes they will help track down the bad guys and her dog.

