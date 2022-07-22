After pushing back her world tour by two years due to the pandemic, Lady Gaga is back and more fierce than ever.

But now comes disturbing news that one of the suspects in her dognapping case is on the run.



Ryan Fischer was shot and nearly lost his life last year while protecting Gaga's French bulldogs from armed robbers.

Cops say the man charged with shooting Fischer is evading capture, more than three months after he was mistakenly released from jail due to a paperwork blunder in April.

“She let me know that there had been a clerical error, and that he had been released. That was definitely a shock,” Fischer said.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspect, James Howard Jackson. He is 19 years old and considered armed and dangerous. He sports a neck tattoo with dice and flames.

Fischer says he has suffered from PTSD after being shot. Part of his therapy is traveling the country in an RV, volunteering at dog shelters.

Now he has the added stress that the man accused of trying to kill him is on the run.

“I do have apprehension of returning [to Los Angeles],” Fischer said.

All five suspects have pleaded not guilty.

