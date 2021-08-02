2 Lakes in Argentina Turn Pink in Mystery That Concerns Environmentalists

Scientists are working to determine why and how two lakes in a remote coastal part of Patagonia, Argentina, have changed color so drastically.

The lakes are located in an area that is largely undeveloped. Located nearby is an industrial park as well.

Officials with the municipality recently found a truck dumping waste in the watershed, the city said on social media.

Though authorities were unable to say if the color change was actually harmful to the water, environmentalists were concerned.

A local activist and member of Argentina's national ecological network told Reuters he believed the fluorescent color could have been caused by dye that is used to give shrimp, which are raised nearby, their pink shade.

"I think that the pink lagoon uncovered a ... lack of treatment of this waste that has become a big problem," Pablo Lada, a member of Argentina's National Ecological Network, told Reuters.

But the official cause of the color change and the potential implications of the color change have yet to be determined.

