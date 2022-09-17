2 Nurses and Tour Guide Die After Jeep Plunges Off Road Through Colorado’s San Juan Mountains

Disaster on a terrifying stretch of road popular among tourists.

With sheer cliffs, hair pin turns and no guardrail, a narrow path through Colorado’s San Juan mountains is known as one of the most dangerous roads in America.

Two nurses and their tour guide driver died after their jeep plunged off the road and over a cliff.

A haunting photo of a jubilant Diana Robles was the last taken, shortly before the deadly accident.

The 28-year-old and her aunt Ofelia Figueroa Perez, both hard-working nurses from Yuma, Arizona, were on a vacation in Colorado when they died in what was the second deadly crash in the treacherous area in just a week.

Sister-in-law Diana Figueroa, who was devastated by her family’s loss, spoke to Inside Edition about what happened.

More on our interview with Figueroa can be seen above.

