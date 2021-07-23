About $200,000 worth of cocaine disguised as a cake was discovered in a car in Maine, according to police, who said they seized the drugs and nearly $2,000 as a result of the stop.

Police said they responded to a tip and stopped a car on Interstate 295, according to The Associated Press.

They found and seized $1,900 in cash alongside the four pounds of cocaine their K9 sniffed out, police said.

The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said about two pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, according to the AP.

The man and woman were charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency told the Bangor Daily News.

They were released on bail, the AP reported.

