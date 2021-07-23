$200K Worth of Cocaine, Some Disguised as Marble Cake, Is Discovered in Pair's Car in Maine, Police Say
A man and woman were pulled over in Maine and were discovered to have $200,000 worth of cocaine in their possession, half of which was disguised as a cake covered in coffee grounds.
About $200,000 worth of cocaine disguised as a cake was discovered in a car in Maine, according to police, who said they seized the drugs and nearly $2,000 as a result of the stop.
Police said they responded to a tip and stopped a car on Interstate 295, according to The Associated Press.
They found and seized $1,900 in cash alongside the four pounds of cocaine their K9 sniffed out, police said.
The Maine Drug Enforcement Agency said about two pounds of the cocaine was disguised as a marble cake with coffee grounds used to cover up the scent, according to the AP.
The man and woman were charged with aggravated trafficking in schedule W drugs, the Maine Drug Enforcement Agency told the Bangor Daily News.
They were released on bail, the AP reported.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Family of 75-Year-Old Michael Clark Demands Answers After Body Cam Showed Cops Using Taser on HimCrime
Dad Vows to Remain in Arizona 'As Long As It Takes' to Find Geologist Son Missing After Car Is Found in RavineHuman Interest
Bearded Bar-Hoppers in Florida's Key West Compete in Ernest Hemingway Lookalike ContestEntertainment
Woman Falls 164 Feet to Her Death in Freak Bungee Jumping Accident While on Date With BoyfriendHuman Interest
Daughter of 80-Year-Old Found Dead With ‘I Touch Little Girls’ Written on Him Says He Was Not a PedophileCrime