A 26-year-old Florida man is accused of raping a 15-year-old girl he met through Fortnite, a popular online video game.

Dillon Atkinson, 26, has been charged with one count of lewd or lascivious behavior and lewd or lascivious battery for his “sexual relationship” with a teenage girl he met while playing Fortnite in June, according to a probable cause statement from the Lee County Sheriff.

The inappropriate relationship was discovered by the young girl’s parents on Dec. 29 after they discovered a chat between the man and teen. Upon questioning, the girl told the parents that she and the 26-year-old had a sexual relationship, the statement said.

The victim told officials that Atkinson was allegedly aware she was only 15 years old and that she was aware of his age. Atkinson alleged during his interview he thought she was 16 years old and also stated he was not aware of the legal age of consent, according to the statement.

Atkinson stated their relationship started as a friendship after meeting on the online game and over time became “romantic in nature,” the statement reported.

In Florida, one can be charged with lewd or lascivious behavior and lewd or lascivious battery if they are over the age of 18 engaging in sexual activity with someone between the ages of 12 to 16 years old, according to Florida Statute § 800.04(4a1).

The charge against Atkinson is considered a second-degree felony, for which he could serve up to 15 years in prison if he had no prior convictions, according to Florida Statutes § 775.082.

Atkinson is currently being held at the Lee County Jail on a $100,000 bond while he awaits his arraignment on Jan. 30, according to court documents. He has not yet entered a plea.

