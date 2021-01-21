28-Year-Old Florida Mother Tragically Dies in ATV Accident That Injures 2 Others

A 28-year-old Florida teacher described as a "loving mother and wife" was killed when the ATV she was driving struck a road embankment and rolled over, according to a report.

Megan Walker died from the injuries she sustained from the fatal accident that occurred on a wooded dirt trail on Blountstown Highway, near Lake Talquin, in Tallahassee, Florida, shortly after 11 p.m. on Jan. 9. According to police, Walker's ATV side-by-side rolled over after striking a road embankment. Walker was pronounced dead at the scene, and the ATV’s two other occupants, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries, were transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. No other vehicles were involved in the crash, according to a statement from the Leon County Sheriff’s Office. The LCSO Traffic Unit is now investigating.

Walker, who was originally from Houston, Texas, worked as a paraprofessional at Fort Braden School in Florida and was remembered by loved ones as an “outgoing person, with a beautiful soul, who was loved by everyone, and had a smile and laugh that were contagious.”

She "gained her angel wings at age 28,” wrote her sister-in-law, Kristi Walker, on Facebook.

Walker added: "We are broken by the loss of our beloved Megan. She was a wife, mom, child, sister, niece, and friend to many. We are at a loss for words right now. Kenny and the boys and her family will need all the support they can get. This is the hardest thing in the world for them.”

A public fundraiser started by Walker’s family on Facebook has so far raised more than $11,000 for Walker's two young children and husband.

Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson told CBS affiliate WCTV that Walker had been working more closely with students amid the pandemic. She checked their temperatures each morning as they arrived for school.

"Because of the nature of her job and the work she did with students both in the classroom and transitional times of day, her face and name were probably the most recognizable on campus," Jackson told People Magazine. "Always with a smile and warm greeting."

Walker was not the only loss Fort Braden School has endured. Earlier this year, Jacqueline Byrd, a long-time instructional aide, died in August of COVID-19 complications just one month after her 19-year-old son Jordan, who was a custodian, WCTV reported.

RELATED STORIES

Police Seek Driver of Stolen Truck Who Killed Cyclist in Hit-And-Run Crash

All Aboard Survive After New York City Bus Hangs off Bronx Expressway Following Crash Into Barricade

Private Plane Crashes Into Michigan Home, Killing All 3 Passengers But Family Inside House Survives