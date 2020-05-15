3 Children Orphaned After Both Parents Die From Coronavirus

Three children lost both of their parents to coronavirus just weeks apart in Michigan. The siblings - ages 20, 18, and 13 - were were left to figure out what to do as their parents, Nameer and Nada Ayram, both Iraqi immigrants, battled for their lives in the ICU in Detroit.

Both Nada and Nameer were admitted the hospital in late March with COVID-19, according to reports.

Nada, 46, died from the virus on April 21, while her husband died on May 11. The kids have no other family in the the United States.

“They need help to keep things afloat,” a family friend wrote on a GoFundMe started for the family.

The campaign has raised more than $153,000 thus far for the family. They said they are grateful for all of the support and donations, and that it has been a long journey.

“With this horrible virus and all of the restrictions at the hospitals, the worst thing was that the parents died alone without comfort from their children or any family,” a family friend, Zeana Attisha, wrote.

Attisha added she isn’t sure what’s in store for the children.

“Whatever they want to achieve, we will stand by their side,” she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Nurse Arrested After Allegedly Using Dying Coronavirus Patient's Credit Card

Ukrainian Orphan Tells Dr. Phil She Is Not a Woman Masquerading as a Child

Georgia Mom Wakes From Coronavirus-Induced Coma to Finally Meet Newborn Twins Delivered Through C-Section