3 Inmates Commended for Saving Life of Deputy Who Collapsed on the Job

A group of inmates in Georgia stepped in to save a deputy when he collapsed on the job.

Before the Gwinnett County deputy, who hasn’t been identified, fell and hit his head while patrolling the unit, some inmates noticed he didn’t look well and said they would keep an eye on him, according to the sheriff’s Facebook page.

The deputy then lost consciousness and hit his head on the concrete floor, splitting it open. Several inmates began pounding on their cell doors to try to rouse the deputy.

“The entire unit was thundering with noise,” police said.

The noise woke the deputy long enough to open up the cell doors before he collapsed again. Three inmates rushed to the officer who was bleeding heavily and used his radio to call for help.

Now, the sheriff’s office is commending them. Police noted that the trio – Terry Loveless, Walter Whitehead and Mitchell Smalls – didn’t hesitate to jump into action.

“We are deeply appreciative to these three inmates for the courage, determination and kindness they displayed when they came to the rescue of our deputy,” the sheriff’s office said.

The deputy is expected to be okay and was recovering at home.

