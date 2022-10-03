Three people on board a small plane were killed after it crashed into a home in Minnesota, leaving two occupants inside the home to see the plane “at the edge of their bed,” CBS News reported.

Hermantown Police said a Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the house near Duluth airport late Saturday, before coming to rest in the backyard, CBS News reported.

Police have identified the victims as Alyssa Schmidt, 32, of St. Paul, her brother, Matthew Schmidt, 31, of Burnsville, and the pilot, Tyler Fretland, 32, of Burnsville, CBS Minnesota reported.

CBS Minnesota posted images of the home following the crash on Twitter.

Cops say the two occupants inside the home were uninjured.

One of the occupants of the home, Jason Hoffman, told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife had just fallen asleep when they were woken up by the crash.

"We couldn't hardly see each other through all the insulation dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed," Hoffman said. "That's when we looked out and noticed the entire back half our house was gone."

It remains unclear what caused the plane to crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

