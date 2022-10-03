A Pittsburgh Steelers spectator is dead after falling from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh on Sunday as the home team played the New York Jets, ABC 27 reported.

Shortly after the team’s loss to the Jets, around 4:45 p.m., the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police and emergency service personnel were alerted after a male spectator fell from one of the escalators inside the stadium, ESPN reported.

“Paramedics administered care on scene and transported him in critical condition to a local hospital. He later passed from his injuries. The Mobile Crime Unit responded to process the scene, and VCU is heading the investigation,” the Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said in a statement on Facebook Sunday night.

The Allegheny County medical examiner's office identified him Monday as Dalton Ryan Keane, 27, of Monaca, Pennsylvania, ESPN reported.

"We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today," the Steelers said in a statement. "We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest's family."

