Three Nigerian men are awaiting extradition on charges of sexual extortion with one of the perps also charged in the death of 17-year-old Michigan resident Jordan DeMay, according to U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan, Mark Totten.

Totten announced the charges Wednesday, saying that three Nigerian men are accused of sexually extorting numerous young men and teenage boys in the Western District of Michigan and across the United States. One of those men is being charged with causing the March 2022 death of Jordan DeMay, of Marquette, Michigan.

In March 2022, DeMay was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to local news outlet Upper Michigan Source.

DeMay’s death prompted an investigation by the Marquette County Sheriff’s Department and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, which culminated in the indictment unsealed Wednesday, Upper Michigan Source reported.

Following the announcement of the charges, DeMay’s mother, Jennifer Buta, issued a lengthy statement released by Totten’s office applauding the work of law enforcement and eulogizing her son.

“Jordan’s smile could light up any room. Jordan’s charm and beautiful smile were contagious, drawing people to him wherever he went and leaving a lasting impression on everyone he met. He wanted to connect and be everyone’s friend and he did just that,” she wrote. “As parents, we cannot begin to imagine what Jordan went through that night and how scared he was because of this senseless act. When we were informed that Jordan was potentially a victim of an internet scam called sextortion via Instagram, there was never a hesitation in our minds to share his story. We wanted everyone to be aware about sextortion and have those tough conversations with their families so if it did happen to them they knew to talk to someone."

The defendants, who were named by Totten, are currently in Lagos, Nigeria, awaiting extradition to the United States. They have not entered a plea or released a statement.

Earlier this year, agents from FBI Michigan traveled to Nigeria to conduct a cooperative investigation with Nigerian law enforcement officials. The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a Nigerian law enforcement agency, arrested Samuel Ogoshi, Samson Ogoshi and Ezekiel Robert, Totten said.

The timeline for their extradition and a date for their appearance in the United States is unknown, according to Totten.

The FBI referred information to the EFCC regarding three additional Nigerian males reportedly involved in this same alleged sextortion ring. These individuals were arrested by the EFCC. The EFCC is one of Nigeria’s national investigative agencies and is responsible for the investigation of all financial crimes, including extortion, fraud, money laundering, and corruption, Totten said.

“International cooperation is critical. In the last two years, this coordination has strengthened efforts connected with the extradition, deportation, and mutual legal or other assistance between Nigeria and the United States involving Economic and Financial Crimes,” EFCC Chairman Abdulrasheed Bawa said in a statement. “We wish to express our sincere and immense appreciation to the EFCC and the Cyber Crime Team for the cooperation and significant contribution towards the prevention and detection of trans-national crimes.”

Inside Edition Digital has obtained the indictment, which outlines the charges.

The defendants, Samuel Ogoshi, 22, Samson Ogoshi, 20, and Ezekiel Ejehem Robert, 19, are charged with conspiracy to sexually exploit minors by causing the minors to produce child pornographic images that the defendants then allegedly used to blackmail the minors; conspiracy to distribute child pornography for allegedly sending the child pornography images to the minors, as well as their families and friends; conspiracy to commit stalking through the internet for engaging in a sextortion scheme as it relates to both minors and young adults.

Ogoshi is charged with sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of a minor resulting in death in association with the death of Jordan DeMay. A conviction charge carries a maximum penalty of life in prison and a statutory mandatory minimum of 30 years in prison.

A grand jury alleges that on March 25, 2022, after DeMay was induced to send a naked picture of himself, Samuel Ogoshi extorted him, which then led to the teen’s death.

“Sextortion is a horrible crime that can leave especially younger victims feeling ashamed with nowhere to turn,” U.S. Attorney Mark Totten said in a statement. “My heart goes out to the family of Jordan DeMay. Nothing can bring Jordan back, but my office is committed to securing justice and, alongside Jordan’s family, sending an urgent warning so others can protect themselves and their families. We will travel the world to hold the perpetrators of these crimes accountable.”

“Financial sextortion is a global crisis that impacts teens in our country and around the globe,” James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI in Michigan, added in a statement. “That’s why the FBI is working hand in hand with our domestic and international law enforcement partners to prevent youth from becoming victims of this tragic crime and to hold those who target our teens in this manner accountable – no matter where in the world they may be.”

