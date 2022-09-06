In three separate Utah hiking accidents over the holiday weekend, two men fell to their deaths on different trails and one woman was injured, according to CBS News.

Officials identified Thomas James Rawe, 45, as the first fatality, according to CBS News. He was first reported missing Saturday night after he failed to meet a friend at the mouth of American Fork Canyon north of Provo, KUTV-TV reported.

Rawe’s body was found Sunday morning by a crew in a state Department of Public Safety helicopter and authorities say he had fallen a great distance.

"While we don't know specifically happened to cause the fall, it is likely Mr. Rawe lost his footing or stumbled, then fell and tumbled several hundred feet down the steep slope," Utah County Sheriff's office spokesperson Sgt. Spencer Cannon said in a statement.

The police posted the news on Facebook along with images of their recovery efforts.

On Monday, a 22-year-old man died while hiking with some friends in Neffs Canyon south of Salt Lake City, when he fell approximately 30 feet and sustained serious head injuries, the Salt Lake Unified Police District said.

The victim died as a medical helicopter was en route to the scene, CBS News reported.

His identity was not released.

The second incident on Monday occurred in Mount Timpanogos in the American Fork Canyon.

Utah County officials say they received a call about an 18-year-old woman who had fallen, hit her head and temporarily lost consciousness while hiking in the area. The woman was airlifted out of the canyon to a hospital, CBS News reported.

Her identity has not been released.

