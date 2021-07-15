5-Year-Old Girl Survives Being Buried in Debris After Car Hits House

A 5-year-old girl is recovering from injuries she sustained when an SUV came crashing through the wall of her New Hampshire house. Terrifying video shows little Giuliana walking through the home before the incident, which her father says “sounded like an explosion.”

Joseph Tutrone of Salem was panic-stricken as he searched for his daughter, who was buried under a pile of debris.

A mailbox had turned into a projectile and slammed into Giuliana's neck.

She underwent emergency surgery to repair the severed artery, a broken jaw and cuts to her face.

Police arrested the driver, Scott Dowd, for drunk driving. Dowd is an orthopedic surgeon with a private practice.

Workers were at the home Thursday repairing the extensive damage. Meanwhile, Giuliana is now at home and healing.

“She’s doing great. She’s just getting better everyday,” Tutrone said.

Giuliana's 8-year-old brother was also in the room, but escaped uninjured.

