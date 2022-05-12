Little Dominick Krankall suffered severe burns when a bully allegedly threw a flaming tennis ball at him in April, according to his family.

He faces a long road to recovery, but thankfully, the 6-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut, is healing from his terrible ordeal.

While still in the hospital, a parade of fire engines and police cars drove by to cheer him up.

Inside Edition visited with Dominick, joining him as he attended his first baseball game, courtesy of the New York Yankees. Once he arrived at the stadium, Dominick got the VIP treatment.

He even got to take the field with the team.

“It’s amazing. We’re so thankful and appreciative,” Dominick’s mom said.

