6-Year-Old Boy Is Recovering After Family Says He Suffered Severe Burns in Bully Attack
Inside Edition visited with Dominick, joining him as he attended his first baseball game, courtesy of the New York Yankees. Once he arrived at the stadium, Dominick got the VIP treatment.
Little Dominick Krankall suffered severe burns when a bully allegedly threw a flaming tennis ball at him in April, according to his family.
He faces a long road to recovery, but thankfully, the 6-year-old from Bridgeport, Connecticut, is healing from his terrible ordeal.
While still in the hospital, a parade of fire engines and police cars drove by to cheer him up.
Inside Edition visited with Dominick, joining him as he attended his first baseball game, courtesy of the New York Yankees. Once he arrived at the stadium, Dominick got the VIP treatment.
He even got to take the field with the team.
“It’s amazing. We’re so thankful and appreciative,” Dominick’s mom said.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Vicky White's Last Words Heard in Frantic 911 Call Before Fugitive Manhunt Ends in Car CrashCrime
Customers Outraged After Popular Mud Masks Found to Contain Toxic Levels of Lead, ArsenicInvestigative
Controversy Swirls Over Lock of Marilyn Monroe's Hair Given to Kim KardashianEntertainment
Man Has Fatal Heart Attack While Burying Body of Girlfriend He Strangled: CopsCrime
Student Says She Was Forced to Drop Out After Reporting Rape to Christian CollegeNews