The harrowing rescue of a man stranded at sea for nearly a full day was caught on camera.

Officials in Japan said an unnamed 69-year-old was working alone on a port construction project off Yakushima when his 5-ton boat overturned.

His company called authorities to let them know he was in danger, but they couldn’t find him right away.

Twenty-two hours later, he was spotted 18 miles off the coast.

Japan’s Coast Guard was deployed to rescue him, and the dramatic effort was captured on the bodycam of a Coast Guardsman.

In the clip, the rescuer swam out in the choppy waters to reach the stranded man and give him a life jacket so they could both swim back to the Coast Guard vessel.

During the ordeal, the man suffered only a minor injury to his ankle.

Now authorities are investigating to figure out what caused the accident.

Related Stories