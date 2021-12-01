69-Year-Old Man in Japan Rescued by Coast Guard After 22 Hours at Sea
The incident happened after the man was working alone on a port construction project off Yakushima and his five-ton boat overturned.
The harrowing rescue of a man stranded at sea for nearly a full day was caught on camera.
Officials in Japan said an unnamed 69-year-old was working alone on a port construction project off Yakushima when his 5-ton boat overturned.
His company called authorities to let them know he was in danger, but they couldn’t find him right away.
Twenty-two hours later, he was spotted 18 miles off the coast.
Japan’s Coast Guard was deployed to rescue him, and the dramatic effort was captured on the bodycam of a Coast Guardsman.
In the clip, the rescuer swam out in the choppy waters to reach the stranded man and give him a life jacket so they could both swim back to the Coast Guard vessel.
During the ordeal, the man suffered only a minor injury to his ankle.
Now authorities are investigating to figure out what caused the accident.
