69-Year-Old Man in Japan Rescued by Coast Guard After 22 Hours at Sea

Human Interest
By IE Staff
First Published: 11:26 AM PST, December 1, 2021

The incident happened after the man was working alone on a port construction project off Yakushima and his five-ton boat overturned. 

The harrowing rescue of a man stranded at sea for nearly a full day was caught on camera. 

Officials in Japan said an unnamed 69-year-old was working alone on a port construction project off Yakushima when his 5-ton boat overturned. 

His company called authorities to let them know he was in danger, but they couldn’t find him right away.

Twenty-two hours later, he was spotted 18 miles off the coast.

Japan’s Coast Guard was deployed to rescue him, and the dramatic effort was captured on the bodycam of a Coast Guardsman.

In the clip, the rescuer swam out in the choppy waters to reach the stranded man and give him a life jacket so they could both swim back to the Coast Guard vessel.

During the ordeal, the man suffered only a minor injury to his ankle.

Now authorities are investigating to figure out what caused the accident.

Related Stories

Coyote Stuck Under Hood of Car Rescued and Released
Couple and Dogs Rescued From Washington State Home as Pineapple Express Drenches Pacific Northwest and Canada
3 US Soldiers Seek Help to Bring Home Puppies They Rescued Overseas
Good Samaritans Come to Rescue of Injured Beached Whale in ChileAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later
1

Man Finds Brother's Letterman Jacket Their Mom Couldn’t Afford in a Thrift Store 28 Years Later

Inspirational
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House
2

This Holiday Season Airbnb Is Offering You a Chance to Stay in the Original 'Home Alone' House

Entertainment
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago
3

Silence Surrounds Alleged Videotaped Sexual Assault of Boy From Louisville Private School Months Ago

Crime
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen
4

'West Side Story' Generates Early Oscar Buzz as Reboot of Beloved Film and Play Hits the Silver Screen

Entertainment
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'
5

Man Exonerated of Alice Sebold’s Rape Says as She Addresses Her Role in His Conviction: 'I Accept Her Apology'

Crime