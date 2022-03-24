Seven children in Virginia were hospitalized with three in critical condition after they took sleeping pills when they were left home alone, police said, according to published news reports.

According to the Hopewell Fire Department, four children between the ages of 1 and 4 were found breathing, but unresponsive, WWBT- News12 reported.

Three more children were found in another part of the residence awake but lethargic, WTVR News reported.

A search warrant was conducted, and police said they removed the prescription drugs similar to what the children may have taken, NBC News reported.

Hopewell Police Lt. Cheyenne Casale said the children were left unsupervised for a short period of time, WTVR News reported.

“One of the kids that have prescription medication got into it and shared with the other children here,” Casale said, the news outlet reported.

The pill bottle found didn't have a label on it, investigators said. However, they were able to determine after speaking with the 7-year-old and with doctors that the prescription drugs were sleeping pills, WTVR reported.

It was not immediately clear if the medication was prescribed to the 7-year-old child, NBC News reported.

Hopewell Police said that the adult that was taking care of the children had apparently left them to go to a corner store. They called 911 after returning home and finding the children in distress, WTVR News reported.

Currently, the investigation is in its early stages, police said. However, Child Protective Services are involved, a report said.

Casale shared one of his priorities with WTVR: ”Find out who are we going to hold accountable and get these kids in a safe environment, that's our number one goal,” he said.

