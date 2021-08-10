A Utah boy is dead after playing with matches and accidentally setting himself on fire. Kaisen Dam, 7, and his friend had been trying to melt a fence in a Salt Lake City neighborhood using matches and gasoline when the tragedy occurred.

Neighbors rushed to the backyard alley Saturday evening when they heard screams, and found Kaisen on fire.

The flames burned through most of his clothes before neighbors were able to extinguish the fire with a blanket. Kaisen was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

The other boy was not injured, authorities said.

Photos from the scene showed a burned-through fence and scorch marks in the grass.

Authorities said there had been adults in the area, but none in the alley when the fire broke out, KSTU reported.

"He's like a little brother to us,” neighborhood friend SIto Tausinga told KSL. “He’s the one who brings everyone together.”

Tausinga said Kaisen, who does not have electronics at home, was known to knock on peoples’ doors asking if their kids can come out and play. He used to ride his bike with Tausinga’s sister, he said.

Kaisen had knocked on his door, telling him, “I’m bored,” the day of the accident, Tausinga recalled, according to KSL.

