70-Year-Old Tennessee Man Wanted in Killings of 2 Hunters Began Firing at Group for No Reason, Survivor Says

A massive search for a 70-year-old Tennessee man considered "armed and dangerous" has been suspended because of bad weather, authorities said. Meanwhile, investigators released information from a survivor who witnessed the fatal shootings of two duck hunters, allegedly committed by the elderly man.

David Vowell is on the run after allegedly killing Chance Black, 26, and Zachary Grooms, 25, in a duck blind Monday morning at Reelfoot Lake in Obion County, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.

BREAKING: TBI Special Agents are asking for help in locating a person of interest in a homicide investigation in Obion County. David Vowell, 70, of Martin is considered armed and dangerous.



If you have seen him or know where he may be located call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

(1/3) pic.twitter.com/xB1w6ersSR — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) January 26, 2021

Powell has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to an arrest warrant filed in Obion County.

A third hunter in the duck blind was able to escape, said Tommy Thomas, the local district attorney. Jeff Crabtree told investigators the trio went hunting about 6 a.m. About three hours later, Powell arrived by boat and asked if he could share the duck blind, Thomas told reporters, WJHL-TV reported Wednesday.

Crabtree said the group told Powell he could join them, the prosecutor said. As Vowell got out of his boat, he began loading his shotgun, which Crabtree said was odd because hunters don't usually load their weapon until they are in position, the prosecutor related.

The survivor said he heard a shot, and turned to see Grooms had been wounded in the chest, then moments later, Black was shot in the side, Thomas said.

Crabtree wrestled the gun away from Vowell and threw it into the lake, and then knocked Vowell into the water, the prosecutor said. Investigators said there is no known motive for the alleged attack.

Crabtree ran for help and last saw Vowell standing in waist-high water, the prosecutor said.

Vowell is retired and owns a lumber company, the station reported. Cousin Steve Vowell described him as “one of the most mild-mannered folks you’ll ever meet. “The only time David Vowell would point his gun at another human being is in self-defense,” the cousin told the station.

Black was the son of Weakly County Chief Deputy Sheriff Mark Black, according to local reports.

Duck hunting guide Jackson Seales told WJHL-TV that Chance Black "was just great. Never met a stranger, always had a smile on him. Always, ‘Hey man, how’s the duck hunting today?’ Just a good all-around guy."

Black was a gun manager at sporting goods store Final Flight Outfitters.

“What has taken place is hard to process. No duck is worth the life of a man. What we do know is that God is our refuge and strength, even in the hardest of times," management said in a statement.

