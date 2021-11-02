73-Year-Old Virginia Man Shot and Killed While Using ATM

A Virginia community recently held a vigil for Nelson Alexander, 73, who was shot in the chest and killed outside of an ATM in Falls Church.

Police say the horrific crime happened on October 20, just before 5:30 a.m., when Alexander stopped at the ATM before heading to work.

In surveillance footage, the gunman frightens Alexander, causing him to drop his wallet and other belongings. They both move out of the frame before cops say Alexander was shot.

An hour later, a passing cyclist discovered Nelson and called for help.

He was taken to a hospital and died three days later.

Cops say the gunman didn’t take any of Alexander’s money or property but allegedly stole a 2009 Nissan Murano in Alexandria before the homicide and then abandoned it afterward.

“What happened to Mr. Alexander was an absolute tragedy and unacceptable,” Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, said.

Officials say this surveillance video shows the suspect and two acquaintances on a bus just hours beforehand.

The vicious crime has shaken the Fairfax community. Local authorities and loved ones are pleading for anyone to come forward if they know anything, and they can do it anonymously.

They’re hoping a $10,000 reward from the ATF will be enough for someone to come forward with information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (866) 411-8477 or text “FCCS” plus tip to 847411.

