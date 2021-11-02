73-Year-Old Virginia Man Shot and Killed While Using ATM | Inside Edition

73-Year-Old Virginia Man Shot and Killed While Using ATM

Crime
By IE Staff
First Published: 10:32 AM PDT, November 2, 2021

Police say the horrific crime happened on October 20, just before 5:30 a.m., when Nelson Alexander stopped at the ATM before heading to work. 

A Virginia community recently held a vigil for Nelson Alexander, 73, who was shot in the chest and killed outside of an ATM in Falls Church.

Police say the horrific crime happened on October 20, just before 5:30 a.m., when Alexander stopped at the ATM before heading to work. 

In surveillance footage, the gunman frightens Alexander, causing him to drop his wallet and other belongings. They both move out of the frame before cops say Alexander was shot.

An hour later, a passing cyclist discovered Nelson and called for help.

He was taken to a hospital and died three days later.

Cops say the gunman didn’t take any of Alexander’s money or property but allegedly stole a 2009 Nissan Murano in Alexandria before the homicide and then abandoned it afterward.

“What happened to Mr. Alexander was an absolute tragedy and unacceptable,” Charlie J. Patterson, Special Agent in Charge of the Washington Field Division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, said.

Officials say this surveillance video shows the suspect and two acquaintances on a bus just hours beforehand.

The vicious crime has shaken the Fairfax community. Local authorities and loved ones are pleading for anyone to come forward if they know anything, and they can do it anonymously.

They’re hoping a $10,000 reward from the ATF will be enough for someone to come forward with information leading to an arrest.

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 if their information leads to an arrest.    

Anyone with information can call Crime Solvers at (866) 411-8477 or text “FCCS” plus tip to 847411. 

Related Stories

Virginia Homebuyer Kills Realtor and Then Himself After Reportedly Being Unhappy With House He Bought: Police
Virginia Man Wins $352,112 From Multiple Lottery Tickets
The White House Doppelganger in Virginia Is Back on Market for $2.65 Million
West Virginia Fishermen Criticized for Using Shark’s Teeth to Open BeerAnimals

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings
1

Vigil Held For Child Found Dead in Apartment After Nearly a Year With Abandoned Siblings

Crime
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting
2

Alec Baldwin Speaks on Camera for the First Time Following Tragic 'Rust' Shooting

Entertainment
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet
3

What to Do if Your Dog Starts Choking, According to a Vet

Animals
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay
4

Australian Soccer Player Becomes First Active Player to Come Out as Gay

Sports
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine
5

Who Can Get a COVID-19 Booster Shot? Here’s What We Know About Getting an Extra Dose of the Vaccine

Health