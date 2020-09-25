78-Year-Old Washington State Grandma Holds Intruder at Gunpoint Until Police Arrive

One 78-year-old grandma had no trouble pulling out her shotgun when she caught an intruder in her Washington State home. Sandy, who didn’t provide her last name, told KIRO-TV that she was scared to death when her dog, Booboo, started barking nonstop on Sunday night. When she went to investigate, she said she spotted a man trying to break in.

“We looked at each other for a few minutes and he turned and started to leave,” Sandy told the station. “And I said, ‘Oh, no you don’t. You stay right there.’ And I reached over and got my shotgun and I cocked it and I told him to stay right there.”

Sandy said she stood there with the shotgun as she ordered him to sit on her steps. They then waited for police to come.

“I was totally calm, really and truly,” she said. “I said, ‘You know, I’ve got grandchildren your age.’”

No one was hurt and a suspect was arrested once police arrived, according to reports. Sandy did not press charges against the man and he was later released.

“After he was so meek and mild and sat down like I told him to do. Empowering! I felt like at least I was in charge, I wasn’t afraid,” she said.

