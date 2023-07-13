Alabama officials charged an 8-year-old boy for his involvement in an armed carjacking and police chase Tuesday.

Authorities were responding to the report of a robbery on Tuesday but later discovered that the vehicle was stolen by an 8-year-old, Montgomery Police told Inside Edition Digital.

When police attempted to pull the stolen vehicle over, the young boy refused to stop and a pursuit ensued, according to police.

During the chase, a two-car collision occurred involving the stolen vehicle, but luckily there were no injuries, police said.

The boy was taken into custody and has since been charged with first-degree robbery and attempting to elude.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene and also charged the boy with certain persons forbidden to possess a firearm.

The 8-year-old is being held at the Montgomery County Jail.

A witness at the scene said he followed the stolen vehicle after realizing that a child was behind the wheel.

“I knew I had to follow them and make sure no one got hit and that he got caught because don’t want him driving all over Montgomery, causing more accidents or hurting himself or hurting other people,” the witness told WSFA 12. “I think parents just really need to know where their kids are, what their kids are doing, and just talk to them about these kinds of things.”