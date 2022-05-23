9 Children in Oregon Escape From a Rolled SUV Unharmed
Local online journals reported officials saying it was a miracle none of the kids were hurt.
On Thursday afternoon, nine kids escaped from a smashed SUV in Oregon, according to Oregon Live.
Clark County deputies and firefighters responded around 1:15 p.m. to reports of a crash underneath the Interstate 5 overpass at Northeast 117th Street, officials said.
The vehicle had sped over a curb, rolled down a 50-foot embankment, went over the sidewalk and came to a rest at the edge of Salmon Creek, Clark County sheriff’s officials said.
According to the Oregon Live outlet, investigators who spoke to witnesses said the SUV was driving eastbound on 117th Street at a “high rate of speed” when the driver slid into the westbound lane.
Some of the kids were not wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff’s office, but all of them managed to make their way out of the SUV and climb up to the street.
Six of the nine children — who had none of their names or ages released but were described by authorities as “juveniles” — were taken to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland. According to officials, none appeared to have life-threatening injuries.
“It is a miracle that no one was killed,” the Clark County Fire District 6 said in a Facebook post.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Kidnapped Woman Rescued After Leaving Note Asking for Help at KFC Restaurant: PoliceCrime
Britany Barron Tearfully Testifies Husband Shot Her Co-Worker, Made Her Behead Him, Over Texts They ExchangedCrime
Are Cosmetic Procedures on the Rise As People Return to the Office? A Look at the Plastic Surgery ‘Zoom Boom'Health
Teen Struck By Lightning Inside Her Pennsylvania Home During Heavy StormOffbeat
Mom Accuses Another Shopper of Clearing Baby Formula Off Shelf Amid Growing Desperation Over ShortageNews