On Thursday afternoon, nine kids escaped from a smashed SUV in Oregon, according to Oregon Live.

Clark County deputies and firefighters responded around 1:15 p.m. to reports of a crash underneath the Interstate 5 overpass at Northeast 117th Street, officials said.

The vehicle had sped over a curb, rolled down a 50-foot embankment, went over the sidewalk and came to a rest at the edge of Salmon Creek, Clark County sheriff’s officials said.

According to the Oregon Live outlet, investigators who spoke to witnesses said the SUV was driving eastbound on 117th Street at a “high rate of speed” when the driver slid into the westbound lane.

Some of the kids were not wearing seatbelts, according to the sheriff’s office, but all of them managed to make their way out of the SUV and climb up to the street.

Six of the nine children — who had none of their names or ages released but were described by authorities as “juveniles” — were taken to Randall Children’s Hospital in Portland. According to officials, none appeared to have life-threatening injuries.

“It is a miracle that no one was killed,” the Clark County Fire District 6 said in a Facebook post.

