The Case Against Bryan Kohberger: Evidence Includes DNA, Witness, 100 Items, But No Murder Weapon
Bryan Kohberger has been preparing his defense for an upcoming preliminary hearing in June, while prosecutors work to build their case against the PhD students accused of murdering Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin.
Bryan Kohberger touched down in Idaho two months ago and reported to the Latah County Detention Center.
Since that time he has been preparing his defense for an upcoming preliminary hearing in June, while prosecutors work to build their case against the PhD students accused of murdering four University of Idaho students Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20,
There have been strict nondissemination orders in place since police first took Kohberger into custody, and while a handful of documents have been unsealed, many leave people with just as many questions as answers.
Here is a look at some of those unsealed documents and what they say about the case against Bryan Kohberger.
Cpl. Brett Payne is one of the officers from the Moscow Police Department who responded to the murder scene on Nov. 13, 2022.
His affidavit still informs most of the information the public knows about this case, and detailed how authorities were able to secure an arrest warrant.
- <strong>LATENT PRINT</strong>- Investigators examining the crime scene uncovered a latent shoe print outside one of the victim's bedroom doors with a diamond-shaped pattern, similar to a “Vans-type shoe sole.”
- <strong>EYEWITNESS </strong>- On the night of the murders, one of the<a href="https://www.insideedition.com/bryan-kohberger-case-eyewitness-police-report-investigation" rel="" target="_blank"> surviving roommates saw a man exiting their home</a> around the same time investigators believe the four victims were stabbed to death. That roommate did not identify Kohberger by name but did provide a crucial piece of information when she said that the man was 5 feet, 10 inches "or taller, male, not very muscular, but athletically built with bushy eyebrows."
- <strong>SURVEILANCE FOOTAGE</strong> - A review of video footage from local residents and businesses showed a <a href="https://www.insideedition.com/bryan-kohberger-license-plate-murder-car-registration" rel="" target="_blank">white Hyundai Elantra</a> in the area on the night of the murders. "A review of footage from multiple videos obtained from the King Road Neighborhood showed multiple sightings of Suspect Vehicle I starting at 3:29 a.m. and ending at 4:20 a.m.," reads the affidavit. "These sightings show Suspect Vehicle I makes an initial three passes by the 1122 King Road residence and then leave via Walenta Drive."
- <strong>CELL PHONE RECORDS</strong>- Investigators narrowed down the suspect list with the physical description provided by the eyewitness and the make of the car captured on video cameras, and by the end of November had begun to investigate Kohberger. Moscow Police, working with the FBI, requested cell records for Kohberger, which revealed he had been in the vicinity of the victims' home multiple times prior to the murders. "I was able to determine estimated locations for [Kohberger's cell phone] from June 2022 to present, the time period authorized by the court," reads the affidavit. "The records for the [Kohberger's cell] show the [phone] utilizing cellular resources that provide coverage to the area of [the victims' home] on at least twelve occasions prior to November 13, 2022."
- <strong>ALLEGED MURDER WEAPON HOLDER</strong> - Investigators discovered early on that there had been a knife sheath left at the scene of the crime, but no sign of a murder weapon.
- <strong>DNA</strong> - Payne says that officers sent that knife sheath in for testing, and the "Idaho state lab later located a single source of male DNA (suspect Profile) left on the button snap of the knife sheath." Then, law enforcement officials in Pennsylvania pulled trash from outside the home of Kohberger's parents to test that DNA to the single source found in the sheath. The DNA found in Idaho matched the DNA pulled in Pennsylvania, officials said, allowing police to secure an arrest warrant for Kohberger.
AFFIDAVIT OF SGT. DUSTIN BAKER
Sgt. Dustin Baker is a peace officer with the Moscow Police Department who responded to the murder scene on Nov. 13.
His affidavit is nearly identical to that of Cpl, Payne, but detailed how authorities were able to secure search warrants for Kohberger's dorm and office. The evidence police obtained during those searches included:
- Nitrite types black glove
- Walmart receipt with one Dickies tag
- Marshalls Receipts
- Dust Container From Bissell Power Force vacuum
- 8 possible hair strands
- FireTV stick with cord/plug
- possible animal hair strand
- possible hair
- possible hair
- possible hair
- possible hair strand
- computer tower
- collection of dark red spot (collected without testing)
- 2 cuttings from uncased pillow of reddish/brown stain (larger strain tested)
- 2 top and bottom mattress cover packaged separately both labeled multiple stains (one tested)
AFFIDAVIT OF TPR. JUSTIN M. LERI
Tpr. Justin M. Leri is one of the troopers with the Pennsylvania State Police tasked with surveilling Kohberger and then arresting him on Dec. 30.
His affidavit details how authorities were able to secure search warrants for Kohberger's car and the home of his parents. These searches uncovered far more potential evidence, officials said.
From his parents' home in Pennsylvania, troopers were able to seize:
- Knife
- Book with underlining on page 118
- AT&T bill for Bryan C. Kohberger
- Glock 22 Gen S. 40 Caliber serial #BMXVSQI
- Smith & Wesson pocket knife
- Folder containing vehicle paperwork
- Acer laptop
- Green leafy substance in green container
- Documents
- Green leafy substance in plastic bag
- White paper with password
- Power cable
- Cell phone
- Three Glock 40 caliber magazines (empty)
- Books
- Black face masks
- Prescription
- Black gloves
- 1 black hat
- 1 black mask
- Personal identifying documents
- New Balance shoes
- Dark colored jacket
- Dark jackets
- Dark color shirts
- Dark color pants
- Clear plastic glove
- Laptop with damage
- Record of sale Glock 22. Gen s 40 Caliber
- Item photographed but not taken
- Note in desk
- Criminal psychology book
- Documents
- XL Columbia Navy fleece
- A man's hand drawing
- 10 (non legible) inside glove inside box
- Various criminology books, notes, license, card
- Dark color hats
- Black gloves
- Motherboard
- Washington State University paperwork
- Note from Bryan from Montana
- Medical documents
- Court documents
- Note to Dad from Bryan
- Colored spiral notebook
- Dark colored clothes
- HP all-in-one computer
- Dark clothes in laundry basket
- Taylor cutlery knife with leather sheath
- Four buccal swabs
- 2 pair of dark colored boots
- 1 pair of brown boots
The items collected from Kohberger's person were:
- One silver flashlight
- Four medical style gloves
- White Arizona jean co. large t-shirt
- Champion WSU large black sweatshirt
- Pair of black and white size 13 Nike shoes
- Pair of black Under Armour socks
- Under Armour black large shorts
- Under Armour black boxers large
- One buccal swab
Final, the items collected for evidence from the white Hyundai Elantra at Kohberger's parents' home include:
- Swabs
- Ziplock bag with pink zipper
- Plastic baggie with green zipper
- 7 quarters
- 36 dimes
- 32 nickels
- 8 pennies
- Gloves
- Receipts
- Car insurance card
- Car registration
- Hiking boots
- Comfort Inn room key holder and stay information
- Tire irons
- Shovel
- Goggles
- Floor mats
- Reflective vest
- Used water bottles
- Wrench
- Door panel
- Seats and seat cushions
- Headrests
- Seatbelt
- Visor
- Fiber
- Brake pedal
- Gas pedal
- Phone charger
- Band aid
- Wrappers
- Maps
- Documents
- Seat Belt
- Boot
The two things missing from all of these documents, however, are a murder weapon and motive.
Police and prosecutors cannot legally comment on that matter, and most reporting on any sort of connection between Kohberger and his victims tends to quickly be debunked by locals.
Media outlets and an attorney representing the Goncalves family are currently in proceedings to court proceedings trying to get the restrictions of the nondissemination order lifted or loosened, but it remains in in place.
Kohberger is expected to be charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of burglary after his preliminary hearing in June.
“Mr. Kohberger is eager to be exonerated of these charges and looks forward to resolving these matters as promptly as possible,” Kohberger's Pennsylvania public defender told Inside Edition Digital after his arrest. “Mr. Kohberger has been accused of very serious crimes, but the American justice system cloaks him in a veil of innocence. He should be presumed innocent until proven otherwise— not tried in the court of public opinion."
