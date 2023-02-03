Bryan Kohberger told prosecutors that he has yet to gather evidence that he plans to use at trial, in a court filing this week.

One week after prosecutors responded to the defense's request for discovery by handing over 995 pages of documents and close to 2,000 photos as part of the discovery process, Kohberger and his lawyer responded to the prosecution's request in a filing obtained by Inside Edition Digital.

"There are no books, papers, documents, photographs, or copies, or portions thereof in the possession of the Defendant at this time, which will be submitted at the time of trial," said the response filed on Monday.

"There are no results or reports of physical or mental examinations or scientific tests which are in the possession of the Defendant at this time, which will be submitted at the time of trial."

Kohberger and his attorney noted after both of these statements that they may use items "that have been disclosed by the State in discovery material" at trial.

The Idaho murders suspect "may also call as a witness people that were disclosed as a potential witness by the State and any other persons who were named by the State within other discovery materials," the filing says.

BRYAN KOHBERGER RESPONSE TO REQUEST FOR DISCOVERY

Anne C. Taylor, Kohberger's public defender, also said in the filing that the names of any "additional witnesses who will be called at trial on behalf of the Defendant" will be revealed "when available."

Kohberger is charged with four counts of first-degree murder, and records show that Taylor is one of only 13 public defenders in the state who can represent a suspect in a capital punishment case.

Furthermore, the other 12 public defenders are all located in the southern part of the state, mostly in and around Boise. As a result, Taylor is the lone public defender in the central or northern part of the state qualified to represent Kohberger.

He is accused of murdering four University of Idaho students in the early morning hours of Nov. 13. The two surviving roommates and twin siblings of one of the victims notified police of an incident at the house around noon that same day, at which time officers discovered the bodies of Madison Mogen, 21; Kaylee Goncalves, 21; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Ethan Chapin, 20.

Kohberger, 28, is currently behind bars at the Latah County Detention Center. He is not due back in court until June for a preliminary hearing. A public defender assigned to Kohberger's case after his arrest in Pennsylvania said that he maintains his innocence.

