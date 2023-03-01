An unlikely friend helped locate a man so that first responders could rescue him after he fell down a waterfall in California.

On Feb. 22, a Pleasant Valley family could not find one of their members. When neighbors came to help locate him, they heard a cat making noises, which led them to find the missing man, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District tells Inside Edition Digital.

After his family found him with the help of the furry feline, they were able to call first responders for help.

Firefighters located the man that had fallen 30 feet down the waterfall and were able to carry him up a steep hill to awaiting ambulances, the El Dorado County Fire Protection District said.

The man was in serious condition and was transported by air ambulance to the Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

The man's current condition has not been released.

Related Stories