Koji and Gustav may be home safe, but the case of Lady Gaga’s two dogs being stolen at gunpoint isn’t over yet. The woman who was charged in connection with the dognapping is now suing Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, for the $500,000 reward money she says is rightfully hers.

Jennifer McBride, who was convicted for her connection to the incident, sued Lady Gaga in Los Angeles County Superior Court, accusing her of breach of contract and fraud.

The suit alleges Lady Gaga “made a unilateral offer to pay anyone $500,000 ‘no questions asked’ in consideration for the safe return of two French bulldogs, Koji and Gustav, which were stolen at gunpoint,” and that she made the reward known through her own social media channels and through news outlets.

McBride’s lawsuit goes on to allege that Lady Gaga “never intended to honor their unilateral offer to pay the reward money.”

“This case is quite simple. Lady Gaga made a reward offer. … She desperately wanted her dogs returned and my client took action to fulfill Lady Gaga’s wish,” McBride's lawyer K.T. Tran said in a statement to The Washington Post. “My client had absolutely no involvement in the theft of the dogs. She loves dogs and was glad to participate in their safe return. She is legally entitled to and deserves the reward.”

Lady Gaga's dogwalker, Ryan Fischer, was walking her three dogs in February 2021 when two men pulled up in a car, got out and confronted him at gunpoint. A struggle ensued, and Fischer, was shot in the chest. He suffered a collapsed lung and nerve damage from the bullet, he told Inside Edition during his recovery.

The men took off with two of Lady Gaga's dogs. Days later, McBride walked into a Los Angeles police station with Koji and Gustav and said she found the dogs tied to a pole, authorities said.

Investigators later determined McBride knew the father of one of the men sentenced for the robbery. Evidence provided by the Los Angeles County deputy district attorney showed McBride allegedly waiting in the area as someone tied the dogs to a pole, then immediately walking over and grabbing the dogs before turning them over, according to the Washington Post.

McBride, 52, pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property in December 2022 and was sentenced to two years probation.

James Howard Jackson, 20, was sentenced to 21 years behind bars for attempted murder in connection with the robbery.

The thieves did not know the dogs belonged to Lady Gaga, but instead were motivated by the high value of the French bulldogs, officials said at the time.

McBride's lawyer has not responded to Inside Edition Digital's request for comment.

A representative for Lady Gaga declined to comment to the Washington Post.

