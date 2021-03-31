A Stray Dog Constantly Snuck Into a Dollar Store to Steal a Purple Stuffed Unicorn. Here's What Happened Next.

Workers at a Dollar General store in North Carolina noticed there was a repeat shoplifter, but the suspect fit a unique profile: it was a dog. Employees at the Kenansville location called animal control after they caught the same stray dog kept walking into the store and heading straight to the toy aisle every time.

Every time a customer exited, the pup would run into the store. And each time, the dog went straight for a plush purple unicorn.

"It was so strange; one of the strangest calls I've ever dealt with," Joe Newburn, a supervisor at Duplin County Animal Services, told People.

"He went straight for the unicorn, the same one every time," he said. "The only thing we can think is that he came from a home where he had a similar stuffed animal or kids in the home did."

An officer who responded to the call saw how committed the dog was to get the toy and decided to buy the $10 toy for the pup. The unicorn and Sisu the dog became inseparable and slept with each other every night at the Duplin County Animal Services shelter. Meanwhile, calls to adopt the pooch kept flooding in.

Finally, Sisu found a forever home, according to a Facebook post on Friday. Both Sisu and the purple unicorn will be moving in with their new family soon.

