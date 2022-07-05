Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica
While a fugitive, Armstrong dyed her hair from red to brown and cut it short. A witness tells Inside Edition that Armstrong had a bandage on her nose while staying at the Costa Rican surf lodge where she was captured after a six-week manhunt.
Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson, is back in the United States after being caught last week in Costa Rica.
But images of Armstrong from before she went on the run and what she looks like today have many believing she had a nose job to change her appearance.
Armstrong was on the run for six weeks after cops say she shot and killed Wilson May 18 in Austin, Texas. While a fugitive, she dyed her hair from red to brown and cut it short. Her nose now appears noticeably upturned and slimmer.
"There's still some yellow discoloration that you can see on her nose. Also if we zoom in a little closer, we can see that there are probably the remnants of a scar here," facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine told Inside Edition.
A receipt for $6,350 for cosmetic surgery under another name was found among Armstrong's possessions at her hostel in Santa Teresa. Armstrong apparently made up a story to explain the bandage on her nose while she was hiding out there.
"I seen her with the bandage and I just was in shock. I'm like, 'Whoa, what happened to you?' She said it was a surfboard accident. I was like, 'That doesn't look like a surf accident.' I asked her, 'Man that must hurt?' And she was telling me, 'Yah, it hurts really bad,'" said Zachary Paulsen, a man who met Armstrong at the hostel.
Armstrong has been charged with murdering Wilson, who Armstrong believed to be having an affair with her boyfriend. She is being held on $3.5 million bail.
Related Stories
Trending on Inside Edition
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Families Fled to Nearby Stores, Put Kids in Dumpster to Escape MassacreCrime
Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa RicaCrime
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Residents in Shock Over July 4th MassacreCrime
Yet Another Mass Shooting: Highland Park 4th of July Parade Massacre Sees 7 Dead, Dozens Injured by SniperCrime
Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in RiverHeroes