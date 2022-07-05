Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica

Crime
By Inside Edition Staff
First Published: 3:02 PM PDT, July 5, 2022

While a fugitive, Armstrong dyed her hair from red to brown and cut it short. A witness tells Inside Edition that Armstrong had a bandage on her nose while staying at the Costa Rican surf lodge where she was captured after a six-week manhunt.

Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson, is back in the United States after being caught last week in Costa Rica.

But images of Armstrong from before she went on the run and what she looks like today have many believing she had a nose job to change her appearance.

Armstrong was on the run for six weeks after cops say she shot and killed Wilson May 18 in Austin, Texas. While a fugitive, she dyed her hair from red to brown and cut it short. Her nose now appears noticeably upturned and slimmer.

"There's still some yellow discoloration that you can see on her nose. Also if we zoom in a little closer, we can see that there are probably the remnants of a scar here," facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine told Inside Edition.

A receipt for $6,350 for cosmetic surgery under another name was found among Armstrong's possessions at her hostel in Santa Teresa. Armstrong apparently made up a story to explain the bandage on her nose while she was hiding out there.

"I seen her with the bandage and I just was in shock. I'm like, 'Whoa, what happened to you?' She said it was a surfboard accident. I was like, 'That doesn't look like a surf accident.' I asked her, 'Man that must hurt?' And she was telling me, 'Yah, it hurts really bad,'" said Zachary Paulsen, a man who met Armstrong at the hostel.

Armstrong has been charged with murdering Wilson, who Armstrong believed to be having an affair with her boyfriend. She is being held on $3.5 million bail.

Related Stories

Passport of Fugitive Yoga Teacher's Sister Found After Arrest: Witness
Did Fugitive Murder Suspect Hide at Wellness Camp Where Sister Works?
Where Is Kaitlin Armstrong? US Marshal Says Search for Fugitive Yoga Teacher Is Ongoing
Texas Yoga Instructor Accused of Murder Captured by Police in Costa Rica Crime

Tags:

Trending on Inside Edition

Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Families Fled to Nearby Stores, Put Kids in Dumpster to Escape Massacre
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Families Fled to Nearby Stores, Put Kids in Dumpster to Escape Massacre
1

Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Families Fled to Nearby Stores, Put Kids in Dumpster to Escape Massacre

Crime
Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica
Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica
2

Accused Killer Kaitlin Armstrong May Have Gotten Cosmetic Surgery While a Fugitive in Costa Rica

Crime
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Residents in Shock Over July 4th Massacre
Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Residents in Shock Over July 4th Massacre
3

Highland Park Parade Mass Shooting: Residents in Shock Over July 4th Massacre

Crime
Yet Another Mass Shooting: Highland Park 4th of July Parade Massacre Sees 7 Dead, Dozens Injured by Sniper
Yet Another Mass Shooting: Highland Park 4th of July Parade Massacre Sees 7 Dead, Dozens Injured by Sniper
4

Yet Another Mass Shooting: Highland Park 4th of July Parade Massacre Sees 7 Dead, Dozens Injured by Sniper

Crime
Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in River
Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in River
5

Mississippi Teen Heroically Saves 3 Teens and a Police Officer From Drowning in River

Heroes