Kaitlin Armstrong, the yoga teacher accused of killing professional cyclist Moriah Wilson, is back in the United States after being caught last week in Costa Rica.

But images of Armstrong from before she went on the run and what she looks like today have many believing she had a nose job to change her appearance.

Armstrong was on the run for six weeks after cops say she shot and killed Wilson May 18 in Austin, Texas. While a fugitive, she dyed her hair from red to brown and cut it short. Her nose now appears noticeably upturned and slimmer.

"There's still some yellow discoloration that you can see on her nose. Also if we zoom in a little closer, we can see that there are probably the remnants of a scar here," facial plastic surgeon Dr. Jennifer Levine told Inside Edition.

A receipt for $6,350 for cosmetic surgery under another name was found among Armstrong's possessions at her hostel in Santa Teresa. Armstrong apparently made up a story to explain the bandage on her nose while she was hiding out there.

"I seen her with the bandage and I just was in shock. I'm like, 'Whoa, what happened to you?' She said it was a surfboard accident. I was like, 'That doesn't look like a surf accident.' I asked her, 'Man that must hurt?' And she was telling me, 'Yah, it hurts really bad,'" said Zachary Paulsen, a man who met Armstrong at the hostel.

Armstrong has been charged with murdering Wilson, who Armstrong believed to be having an affair with her boyfriend. She is being held on $3.5 million bail.

