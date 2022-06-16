The search continues for the suspected killer of professional cyclist Moriah Wilson.

Authorities say Kaitlin Armstrong, a 34-year-old yoga teacher, shot and killed Wilson, 25, in a fit of jealous rage, allegedly for having an affair with Armstrong’s boyfriend, Colin Strickland, who is also a top-rated professional cyclist.

After being questioned by police, Armstrong flew from Austin, Texas, to New York on May 14. Security cameras captured her casually strolling through LaGuardia Airport, yoga mat in tow.

She was next seen four days later on May 18 at Newark International Airport.

Now there is speculation that Armstrong may have spent the four days in between at Camp Haven in the Catskills Mountains. A man who stayed there around that time says he saw the fugitive camping out with her sister.

When asked whether Armstrong had ever stayed there, a Camp Haven employee had no comment.

The campground is owned by a wellness company, which is also called Haven. Its website describes it as "entirely off-the-grid.” Armstrong's sister, Christie Armstrong, runs communications for the camp.

The Armstrong sisters share a strong family resemblance.

Nancy Grace has been covering the case for Fox Nation.

“I think there's a very strong chance that [Kaitlin] is impersonating her sister and traveling with one of her IDs. That does not mean the sister, Christine, is complicit,” Grace told Inside Edition.

